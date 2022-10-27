Shehnaaz Gill Posts Enjoys a Yacht Ride in Dubai, Shares A Meal With Desi Friends; Watch Video

Popular celebrity Shehnaaz Gill is a proud Punjabi who is also down-to-earth. The actress, who recently went to Dubai, didn’t decline a lunch invitation from fans she met there. Shehnaaz was recently visiting the city and she won hearts during every moment of her stay there - a recent vlog from her Youtube channel has revealed. The actress was in Dubai to attend a star-studded event with Bollywood celebrities performing such as Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff, Sonu Sood, and several more.

The vlog opened with Shehnaaz getting ready to attend an event, along with several members of her team. As she spots a person holding a glass of a beverage, the actress jokingly asks if it’s wine. The person clarified that it is RedBull (energy drink), a fact that Shehnaaz didn’t believe at all. The celebrity hilariously warned her fans against trusting anyone who claims that wine is RedBull.

The actress’s easy equation and warmth among the team members shine through the footage. Shehnaaz then changes into a glittery pink dress and attended the event, where she interacted with fans, took selfies, and signed autographs. Meanwhile, the following day, Shehnaaz stepped out with her team to explore the city of Dubai. She was in a complete off-duty look and was glad in a colorful boho-chic top, along with black cycling shorts. She paired the look with no make-up, her hair up in a simple bun, and sneakers to remain comfortable throughout the day.

Take a look at the video post here:

The vlog also showed Shehnaaz bumping into a group of Indian fans who extended a kind invitation to the actress and her team for lunch. The footage showed her sitting cross-legged at the hosts’ house and eating with all of them together. The celebrity again quipped: “Hum jaa rahe they apne kaam se, khajur aur kesar khareedne. Par hume mile humare dost aur hum khana khaane chale aay (We were going to buy dates and kesar, but we met some friends and now we’re here to eat)!"

Shehnaaz’s humility floored fans, and several took to the comments section of YouTube to convey their feelings. One user said: “She is so humble and down to earth. Her team is like her family..she treats them wid so much love and respect. One moment she is the diva who is a special invitee at a big Bollywood event and another moment she is a simple girl who is sharing a meal with her friends. I love her humility and pray that god gives her lots of strength and may protect her always. Hope you achieve all your dreams", along with a heart emoji.

Shehnaaz Gill is known for her performances in movies such as Honsla Rakh and Daaka.

