Shehnaaz Gill Posts for First Time After Sidharth Shukla's Death: 'Tu Mera Hai aur..."

Almost 2 months after actor Sidharth Shukla‘s unfortunate demise, his rumoured girlfriend and one of his closest friends Shehnaaz Gill has finally broken her silence on social media. On Thursday afternoon, the actress and Shukla’s co-contestant in Bigg Boss 13, took to Instagram to share the poster of the song Tu Yaheen Hai which she called a tribute from her to the late actor. The song will release tomorrow, October 29 at 12pm. Sharing the poster, she left an emotional caption. The tagline of the poster read, “My heartfelt tribute to Sidharth Shukla"

Her social media caption read, “Tu mera hai aur …………………… @realsidharthshukla

#Sidharthshukla ♥️♥️🌟"

Several of her fans and well-wishers took to the comment section to show their support to her. One user wrote, “Wishing you strength during this difficult time," while another one called her ‘sherni’. Sid and Shehnaaz were popularly called ‘SidNaaz’ by their fans.

Shehnaaz chose to stay away from the limelight following the Balika Vadhu actor’s demise. She made a couple of appearances for her latest film Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Shehnaaz and Sidharth came close during Bigg Boss 13 and remained stayed in touch outside the BB house as well. The duo was often spotted together at various events. Meanwhile, Sidharth’s last public appearances were on Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 where he appeared with Shehnaaz Gill as special guests.

Also Read: Shreya Ghoshal Unveils Poster of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s Last Video ‘Adhura’

Before his demise, he was shooting for a music video with Gill, which remained incomplete. After receiving requests from ‘SidNaaz’ fans, the record label of the song released the footage from their shoot for a song called Adhura, which will be a tribute for the late actor.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal, who sang the song with Arko, released the poster for Adhura. The poster featured a still of Sidharth and Shenaaz sharing a light moment. The words, “Ek Adhura Gaana, Ek Adhuri Kahani. A Sidnaaz song (an incomplete song, an incomplete story)" were written on the poster.

