Shehnaaz Gill Raises Temperature in Jumpsuit, Fans Call Her ‘Queen of Hearts’; See Pics

Shehnaaz Gill, once again, took social media by storm after she posted new pictures. The Punjabi actress, who is reportedly making her Bollywood debut with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, has posted pictures wearing a beige jumpsuit, and her fans are going gaga over it.

Taking to her Instagram, Shehnaaz posted pictures in a beige corset jumpsuit, and donned a no makeup look. However, the most mesmerizing feature was her heavily kohled eyes, and her hairstyle. Captioning the pictures, she wrote, “I’m right here." See the post here:

Advertisement

No sooner did Shehnaaz post the pictures, than her elated fans began hailing her as the ‘queen’. Several of her fans also tagged her as the ‘queen of hearts’. They expressed their love for the actress by calling her ‘perfect’, ‘gorgeous’, and ‘super star’. One comment read, “The Girl who takes everyone’s dil effortlessly…" Another wrote, “East and west my baby is the bestttt" Another urged her to post reels and wrote, “Post some reels too.. photoshoot is boring now tbh." People were also happy that she posted pictures, and one person wrote, “Finally tumne hamari sun Li."

Shehnaaz Gill, who was last seen in Honsla Rakh, opposite Diljit Dosanjh, is said to be making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s next, tentatively titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. It has also been said that the actress has already begun with the shoot of the film. It would be shot in Mumbai, Hyderbad and some other citiesfrom North India. Besides her and Salman Khan, the film also stars Pooja Hegde and will be directed by Farhad Samji, It would also reportedly star Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal. Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has also apparently been roped in for the film, and it was Salman Khan himself who had recommended her name.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and watch Top Videos and Live TVhere.