Shehnaaz Gill Raps In Haryanvi, Flaunts Killer Moves With MC Square on Ghani Syaani; Watch Video

Shehnaaz Gill is continuing to break the internet with her peppy dance number Ghani Syaani also featuring MC Square. The actress’ all-glammed-up avatar has left viewers impressed. The actress’ song Ghani Syaani is being widely liked, and the track has been taking over the charts. A day after the song was released, Shehnaaz Gill posted a clip from the song in which the actress is seen amazing everyone with her Haryanvi rap skills.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Shehnaaz wrote, “#Ghanisyaani #Reelitfeelit #shehnaazgill #mcsquare."

Advertisement

Check out the video here:

Soon after the clip was shared, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the actress and rapper MC Square.

One of the fans commented, “#shehnaazgill ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," “Chori Ghaani Syaani❤️." A third fan wrote, “Koi ithna khubsurat kaise ho skta."

On Monday, Shehnaaz took to Instagram to post a clip from the song. She wrote, “Forget your Monday Blues with Ghani Syaani, out now with @mcsquare7000 on @playdmfofficial YouTube Channel.."

“Iss saal ko end karenge ek dhamaake ke saath (We’ll end this year with a bang) Dropping our next, Ghani Syaani with Shehnaaz Gill. Mark the date - 5th December 2022," MC Square wrote, as she shared the poster on Instagram.

Advertisement

Rapper MC Square, whose actual name is Abhishek Baisla, recently won the rap battle show Hustle 2.0. His songs Badmos Chora, Ram Ram, Naina Ki Talwar, and 4 Din among others became an instant hit on social media. Several celebrities, including cricket great Virat Kohli lauded the singer for his impeccable art.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill was recently awarded at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022, which was held in Dubai. After receiving the award, the actress dedicated it to late actor Siddharth Shukla.

Advertisement

She said, “Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hun. Thank you meri life mein aane ke liye. And itna mere pe invest kiya ki main aaj yahan pe pahunchi hun. (I want to thank just one person. Thank you for coming into my life, thank you for investing in me so much that I am able to reach where I am today) Sidharth Shukla, this is for you."

Read all the Latest Movies News here