Shehnaaz Gill Reveals Salman Khan Taught Her Crucial Life Lesson: 'He Has Told Me...'

It is no secret that Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan share a special bond. The actors, who first met on the sets of Bigg Boss 13, continue to share a warm relationship long after the show ended. Shehnaaz is also now set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Amid the shoot, Shehnaaz opened up about the life lessons Salman has taught her.

Speaking with Connect FM Canada, Shehnaaz revealed having learned a number of things from Salman. However, the most important thing she learned was to move ahead in life. “From him, I’ve learnt to keep moving ahead. He has told me that I can go really far in life if I work hard. He motivates me a lot."

“When you live alone and come from a small town, you grow. One must never stop growing. I keep growing, I learn from the people around me. Everyone you meet teaches you something, and I feel that whoever I’ve crossed paths with — good or bad — has taught me something. They’ve taught me how to deal with situations. I am strong enough to deal with situations," she added.

Shehnaaz has been through a lot in the past year. After the sudden demise of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz took a step away from the limelight but returned with a bang. While she is often trolled for ‘enjoying her life’ post his death, Shehnaaz has been focused on work and moving forward.

Right now, her head is in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh in lead with a Vast Pan Indian Ensemble cast which will be announced soon . It is produced by Salman Khan Films and promises to have all the elements that one expects of a Salman Khan Film - Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance and Emotions. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release in the End of 2022.

