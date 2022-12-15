Shehnaaz Gill Reveals She Ran Away From Home To Fulfil Her Dreams, Says 'Few Families In Our Country...'

Shehnaaz Gill has always believed in herself and pursued her dreams until they turned out a reality. The Bigg Boss sensation will now grace the Senior Citizen Special episode of the singing reality show Indian Idol 13 where she will open up about her struggles and journey in the film industry.

During a conversation with Indian Idol 13 contestant Debosmita Roy, she will be heard saying, “There are very few families in our country who support working women. Mai apne sapnon ko poora karne ke liye ghar se bhaag gayi thi (I ran away from my home to fulfil my dreams)," as reported by Indian Express.

Shehnaaz will also talk about her mother, Parminder Kaur Gill and express her happiness as she recently took her to Dubai for her first International trip. “I recently took my mother on her first international trip to Dubai and the feeling was surreal. It always feels great to do something for your parents," she will say.

Shehnaaz will also shower compliments on Debosmita Roy. “Debosmita, listening to your voice, I feel that your voice will really suit my face. You’re an expressive singer and you feel every word that you sing. I felt like I should also give out expressions while you sang. Your performance was very good and very soothing. I can close my eyes and listen to your voice as I know I’ll feel very peaceful. All the very best and I know you will reach great heights.”

The Season 13 episode of Indian Idol, starring Shehnaaz Gill, will premiere this Saturday at 8 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television. Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya are the judges on the reality show.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will soon mark her Bollywood debut with the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles.

