Shehnaaz Gill Runs Away From Paparazzi At Mumbai Airport, Covers Herself Up With a Hoodie; Watch

After playing bride at a fashion show, Shehnaaz Gill was spotted at the airport on Tuesday morning wrapped in a hoodie. The actress, who is reportedly making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, was seen getting out of the Mumbai airport wearing a red hoodie and covering her head as well. While her de-glam look was attention-worthy, it was her running away from the cameras that caught us off-guard.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Shehnaaz was seen running away from the cameras. While it is unclear what prompted her to make a quick escape, the masked actress did not pose for the cameras this time around. She was seen making her way to the car and leaving the airport soon enough.

Advertisement

Watch the video below:

The video received love nonetheless. “Loads of love Shehnaaz," a fan said. “So simple - that’s why we relate to her so much," added another. “Khoobsurat ladki," a third fan wrote.

Advertisement

Shehnaaz seemed to be returning from the fashion show in which she was a showstopper. On Sunday, Shehnaaz was seen decked up as a bride at the fashion show. Sharing the video of her walk on the ramp on Instagram, Shehnaaz wrote, “Debut walk done right! Walked for the super talented designer @samantchauhan." She added, “Thank you people of Ahmedabad for making it extra special for me! Your hospitality and love is immeasurable."

Advertisement

Shehnaaz has come a long way since her Bigg Boss 13 days. Not only has she become a household name for her sweet personality but she is also set to make her Bollywood debut with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, alongside Salman Khan. Shehnaaz Gill will be seen opposite Jassie Gill in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film also stars Pooja Hegde. Recently, it was also reported that Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has also been roped in for a role in the movie.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.