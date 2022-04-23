Shehnaaz Gill Says She 'Never Understood Why Everyone Loved Shah Rukh Khan Until...'

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill recently left everyone in complete awe after a video of her from Baba Siddiqui’s Iftar Party went viral on social media. In the video, Shehnaaz was seen sharing a warm hug with Shah Rukh Khan. Days after, the Punjabi heartthrob has now talked about her admiration for King Khan.

In a recent interview with the comedian Tanmay Bhat, Shehnaaz Gill revealed how she never understood why people love Shah Rukh Khan unless she herself watched his movies. “When I was in Punjab, I lived in my own world. But when I moved to Mumbai, I began to wonder why everyone loves Shah Rukh. I was wondering why I don’t feel the same way. I watched his films, and then I became a fan," Shehnaaz said as reported by Hindustan Times.

During the same conversation, Shehnaaz Gill also talked about Salman Khan and mentioned that she is impressed with the way the Tiger actor handles situations. The actress further added that she can never address Salman by his name and will always use ‘sir’ for him. “Jab koi aapko appreciate karta hai, woh toh tumhari favourite list mein aata hai. He knows whom to talk to and about what, he’s confident," she added.

Advertisement

Earlier, BollywoodLife.com reported how Salman Khan took great care of Shehnaaz Gill during the Baba Siddiqui Iftar party. The report claimed that Salman made Shehnaaz sit next to him so that she can be comfortable. Not just this, but the source cited by the entertainment portal also claimed that the two stars talked at length during the Iftar and Shehnaaz looked happy as Salman made her feel like a family member.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, which also starred Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The film was released in October 2021. Apart from this, the actress also joined the Bigg Boss 15 finale as a guest and paid tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.