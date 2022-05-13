Shehnaaz Gill Sends Instagram into Frenzy As She Dances to Viral Pakistani Song 'Pasoori'; Watch

Shehnaaz Gill has become a household name ever since she participated on the reality show Bigg Boss. She enjoys a massive fan following across the country, thanks to her impressive stint on the 13th season of Bigg Boss. In her latest Instagram video, Shehnaaz Gill is seen dancing to the crazily viral Pakistani song ‘Pasoori’ from Coke Studio. The track is crooned by Pakistani artistes Ali Sethi and Shae Gill.

In the video, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen dancing to the viral hit wearing a red kurti and palazzo. “Aa chale lekar tujhe, hai Jahan silsile," she captioned the video. The actress-singer looks breathtakingly gorgeous in the video.

Shehnaaz recently said that she was desperately longing to earn the kind of attention and love she is getting right now. Shehnaaz also said that even though her one-liners have inspired several memes and funny videos, she doesn’t let all of this go to her head because she knows nothing is permanent.

Talking about the fame she is enjoying at present, Shehnaaz told ETimes, “I am enjoying the moment. It’s okay. Yahi cheez thi, jiske liye main pehle taras rahi thi… ki main kuch banun, ki main kuch aisa karun ki log mujhe dekhein, pasand karein (this is something I desperately wanted, that I do something that people love me)."

She continued, “Socho ke jo log bolte thay ki mujhe bolna nahi aata, mujhe baat nahi karni aati, iska accent kaisa hai… haste thay log. Toh aaj meri wahi strength ban gayi, na? Toh mujhe lagta hai kisi ka mazak nahi udhana chahiye. Aaj mere one-liners pe log video banate hain. But it does not go to my head, because I know main aaj yahan hoon, kal ko kuch bhi ho sakta hai mere saath (People used to say that I don’t know how to speak and laughed over my accent. Now that has become my strength, isn’t it? I think one shouldn’t make fun of anyone. Today, people make videos on my one-liners, but it doesn’t go to my head, becasue I know I am here right now but anything can happen at any moment)."

