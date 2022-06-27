Shehnaaz Gill Sets the Stage on Fire As She Grooves to 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' Song at Umang 2022; Watch

Shehnaaz Gill once again impressed her fans with her crackling performance at Umang 2022. Shehnaaz, who became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss 13, performed on ‘The Punjaabban Song’ from Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani’s latest movie ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’.

Shehnaaz also performed on her popular songs ‘Hauli Gidhe Vich Nach Patloni’ and ‘Kurta Pajama’. Dressed in a pink outfit, Shehnaaz looked stunning as she set the stage on fire. Fans were elated to see Shehnaaz perform on stage for the first time after her Bigg Boss stint. Umang, is an annual charity show organised by the Mumbai Police. Like every year, this year’s edition also witnessed the biggest celebrities from Bollywood who performed to entertain the police force and showed their appreciation and gratitude towards their relentless service.

Shehnaaz Gill has been ruling everyone’s hearts since her stint in Bigg Boss 13. The actress, who had already made her Punjabi debut with Honsla Rakh, is now reportedly set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s next tentatively titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Some days back, reports had been doing the rounds that after Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Shehnaaz Gill might once again share screen with Salman Khan for No Entry Mein Entry, along with South star Samanth Ruth Prabhu. The actress was also seen in a bridal avatar for her first ever ramp walk for designer Samant Chauhan. She had shared glimpses of the walk and wrote, “"Debut walk done right! Walked for the super talented designer @samantchauhan. Thank you people of Ahmedabad for making us extra special for me! Your hospitality and love is immeasurable." Later, when she arrived at Mumbai airport, she chose to not show her face to the paps, and hid herself with the hoodie that she was wearing.

