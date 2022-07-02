Shehnaaz Gill Shares Black and White Picture, Fans Associate It with Sidharth Shukla; See Post

Shehnaaz Gill has one again sent the internet into a frenzy by posting new pictures from a photoshoot. The actress took to her Instagram profile to share a black and white picture. But it looks like the caption has gotten all SidNaaz fans talking.

Shehnaaz Gill posted a monochrome picture in what seems to be a black oversized dress. The actress captioned the picture with a rainbow emoji. Check out the picture here:

Advertisement

No sooner did Shehnaaz drop this picture than fans began to link it with the memory of Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth’s fans remembered how much the actor liked ‘rainbows’ and associated it with the good phase after a period of lull. Sidnaaz fans also recalled how rainbow was one of the things that Shehnaaz associated with the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor, and had even dropped a comment- ‘sun, moon, stars, rainbow, earth, christmas tree’ in one of his old posts. Tweeps made several references to it. Here is how all SidNaaz fans reacted to Shehnaaz’s post:

Advertisement

Today, it is 10 months since Sidharth Shukla passed away. The actor breathed his last on 2nd of September after suffering from a heart attack. He was just 40 years old, and at the peak of his career. While his death left an irreplaceable void in the hearts of his fans, his friends and fans were equally concerned about Shehnaaz Gill, who was his closest friend at the time, and his rumoured girlfriend.

Shehnaaz Gill had made her big screen debut with Honsla Rakh last year. She will reportedly be making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s next tentatively tilted Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. She is also reportedly in talks to be a part of Anees Bazmee’s No Entry sequel, No Entry Main Entry.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.