Shehnaaz Gill Shares Sidharth Shukla's Family's Statement, Urges People Not to Use His Name Without Permission

Actress Shehnaaz Gill, on Tuesday, took to social media to convey a statement on Sidharth Shukla’s family’s behalf, urging people not to use the late actor’s name without their permission. Shehnaaz began by writing, “We, as a family, come with a request, which we hope everyone will respect. Sidharth has moved on and no longer can he make decisions for himself, but he’s still an integral part of our lives and our memories and we are there to protect his wishes. We request everyone who wants to use Sidharth’s name and/or face in any project, please reach out to us. Please take a moment to ask us."

The Balika Vadhu actor’s close friend and rumoured girlfriend continued, “We knew Sidharth’s choices, we knew what he would have wanted and our decisions for him would be keeping all this in mind. And if there were projects that he wasn’t happy with, we are sure he wouldn’t want them released. Anything that did not release when he was with us, did not have his consent or intent for release."

“So please let’s keep his wishes in mind and let’s remember him with love, with respect, with fond memories, the ones he left us with," she concluded.

Sidharth, who rose to fame with hit TV shows like Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak, died of a heart attack at the age of 40 on September 2, last year. Sidharth was also the winner of the 13th season of the reality show, Bigg Boss. Sidharth and Shehnaaz met inside the Bigg Boss house and ever since their chemistry has been adored by the audience. The duo went on to do a couple of music videos too.

Meanwhile, a new promo for Bigg Boss 15 grand finale shared by the channel revealed that Shehnaaz will be appearing in the grand finale to give Sidharth a heart-warming tribute. The promo gave a small glimpse of SidNaaz’s memorable moments inside the house.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 will air over the weekend.

