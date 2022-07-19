Shehnaaz Gill Signs Her 2nd Bollywood Film, To Share Screen With Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pedenekar: Reports

Shehnaaz Gill has been ruling hearts and headlines ever since she participated in Bigg Boss 13. Since then, the actress has become everyone’s favourite and is on a success spree. From Punjabi films to Bollywood and television shows, she is ruling it all. It is no secret that the Punjabi heartthrob will soon make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which also stars Pooja Hegde and Jassie Gill among others. Amid all this, if reports are to be believed, Shehnaaz has signed another Bollywood film.

As reported by E-Times, Shehnaaz Gill has signed her second Bollywood movie with Rhea Kapoor which will be helmed by her husband Karan Boolani. The entertainment portal also claims that besides Shehnaaz, the film will also star Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pedenekar.

“Like Rhea’s previous film Veere Di Wedding (2018), her upcoming movie is also a women-oriented subject. Shehnaaz is the latest to join the cast of the film, which is slated to go on floors by the end of this month. This film will see Shehnaaz in a different avatar," the source cited by the news portal claimed.

Just a couple of days back, Shehnaaz Gill was also spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai when she posed in her pink outfit and shared that she will be going to America with Sanjay Dutt. “Amrika jarahi hoon Sanju Baba ke sath. (I am going to America with Sanju Baba)," she was heard saying. This had also left netizens wondering if Shehnaaz will be soon sharing the screen with the KGF: Chapter 2 actor.

Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, wherein she shared the screen space with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Currently, the actress is gearing up for her film with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which will hit the theatres on December 30 this year.

