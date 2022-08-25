Shehnaaz Gill Sings ‘Kaise Huya’ From Kabir Singh, Fans Say They Want More of ‘Singer Shehnaaz’; Watch Video

Shehnaaz Gill has always been entertaining her fans with something new almost everyday. From posting new pictures on her social media, to making her fans laugh and fall for her even more with her cute antics- Shehnaaz has made her place permanent in the hearts of the audience. She also has another talent in her apart from acting- she is a fantastic singer. Now, she has shared a glimpse of how well she can sing by sharing her cover for the song Kaise Huya from Kabir Singh.

The actress took to her Instagram to share the video of her singing Kaise Huya. Captioning it, she wrote, “This is for my fans❤️❤️ Thank you @vishalmishraofficial for making a special one❤️❤️" Check out the video here:

Not just that, the actress also posted a video of her having a fun day out with brother Shehbaz Badeshah as the song played in the background. She can be seen enjoying at a waterfall, and posing on the windy day in a valley as the wind swept her hair. Captioning this video, she wrote, “Look deep into nature. then you will understand Life better #shehnaazgill" See it here:

Commenting on the video, Ken Ferns wrote, “Like the wind has a rhythm of its own. . So do u. . Rustling with nature is the best thing ever . . Those natures touches . . Uff. . unexplainable simply divine " Her fans were in aww of her talent, and many pointed out how talented a singer Shehnaaz is. One fan commented, “Keep singing more songs." Another wrote, “Vibe hai vibe hai!!!!" Another mentioned, “Ur voice is just Sukoon."

Many Sidnaaz fans were reminded of Sidharth Shukla, with whom Shehnaaz shared a very close bond. One fan wrote, “Tears in my eyes! Miss u our star Sidharth ♥️" Another called it a ‘Sidnaaz song’, while another wrote, “This is for Sid ❤️❤️"

Do you also want to hear Shehnaaz more, as much as see her? Well we hope she gets to sing in her debut Bollywood film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which will star Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam as well.

