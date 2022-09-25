Shehnaaz Gill Sings ‘Tujhme Rab Dikhta Hai’ Song, Fans Call Her Voice ‘Soothing’ And ‘Soulful’

Shehnaaz Gill has made everyone her fan with her easygoing charm, and her bubbliness. The Punjabi singer and actress, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has now been grabbing our attention with her melodious voice. She has sung quite a few songs earlier too, and is now often posting a part of her cover for songs on social media. Fans are in love with her voice and have been asking for more. On Sunday, she dropped one more such video.

Taking to her Instagram, Shehnaaz made Sunday more soothing with her rendition of the song ‘Tujhme Rab Dikhta Hai’ from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. The actress was just as soulful as always. Captioning the video, she wrote, “Kaisa laga yeh song??" See the post here:

Fans were ecstatic to hear Shehnaaz sing once again. Like the other times, some fans were reminded of Sidharth Shukla and felt that the song was dedicated to him. Fans commented using #SidNaaz, what fans lovingly called Sidharth and Shehnaaz together. Karan Boolani commented, ‘Wah ❤️’. Fans loved her voice. One fan commented, “What a Magical Voice." Another wrote, “Aap aag lga dete Ho aapki voice bhut achi h." Another comment read, “Yaar Shehnaaz so soothing and soulful." Some fans also pointed out that she looked beautiful.

Yesterday, Shehnaaz had shared a video where she channelled the Punjabi kudi in her. Dressed in blue short kurta and matching sharara, she looked ready for the festive season, and struck some beautiful poses that were enough to melt the heart of any of her fans.

Shehnaaz Gill is currently all set for her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She will also be sharing screen with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi in 100%, which will also mark Sajid Khan’s comeback. She is also reportedly a part of Rhea Kapoor’s next.

