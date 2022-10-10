Home » News » Movies » Shehnaaz Gill Sits Next to Allu Arjun, Chats With Sai Pallavi at Award Function; Photos Go Viral

Shehnaaz Gill Sits Next to Allu Arjun, Chats With Sai Pallavi at Award Function; Photos Go Viral

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: October 10, 2022, 08:02 IST

Mumbai, India

Shehnaaz Gill meets Allu Arjun, Sai Pallavi and R Madhavan at an award function down South. (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Shehnaaz Gill has truly become a nationwide sensation. The actress recently graced an award function down South where she met top South celebrities.

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has been making waves across the country, and how. The actress-singer has earned a massive fan following, thanks to her participation in Salman Khan-hosted reality show, which made her an overnight sensation. On Sunday, Shehnaaz graced an award function down South, and she was welcomed with open arms there.

Shehnaaz looked stunning in a Kanjivaram silk saree which she teamed with traditional jewellery. The actress kept her hair tied in a gorgeous bun and accessorised it with a white gajra. Shehnaaz’s appearance has gone crazily viral on social media, with fans sharing her pics with several South stars from the Filmfare Awards South 2022. In one of the pics, which is being circulated massively, Shehnaaz can be seen chatting with Sai Pallavi, who is one of the most acclaimed actors in South film industry. Sai can be seen whispering something in Shehnaaz’s ear.

In another photo, Shehnaaz is seen getting clicked with Rocketry star R Madhavan. However, a photo where Shehnaaz is seen sitting next to Pushpa star Allu Arjun, has grabbed everyone’s attention.

On the work front, Shehnaaz will next be seen in Salman Khan-starrer ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,’ which is helmed and penned by Farhad Samji and Sajid Nadiadwala, respectively. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Parth Siddhpura, among others. The film is likely to hit cinemas on December 30, this year.

first published: October 10, 2022, 07:57 IST
last updated: October 10, 2022, 08:02 IST