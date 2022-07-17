Shehnaaz Gill Steps Out with Hair Curlers On to Eat in Between Shoot, Fans Call Her ‘Hardworking’; Watch

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved celebs. The actress, who had won hearts with her stint in Bigg Boss 13, is now all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s next with Farhad Samji. The actress is keeping super busy and that seems to have been the reason why she had to step out with her hair curlers on while grabbing some quick and healthy food.

Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared a video where Shehnaaz can be seen stepping out of a restaurant. What surprised all was the fact that hair curlers were seen on her hair when she came out. She was seen in a simple pink tee and jeans. Viral himself clarified that Shehnaaz was seen like this because she had taken some time off between shoot. Captioning the video, he wrote, “Catch up with #shehnaazgill ❤️ in between her shoot and her hair was half done. She was there for a healthy salad meal. Niceeeee" See the post here:

Fans took to the comment section and tagged her as a ‘hardworking girl’. One fan wrote, “Our pride #shehnaazgill." Another fan said, “She is best." Many fans also called her ‘beautiful’, ‘cutie pie’ and ‘queen’.

Recently, Shehnaaz was seen at an award show, where the actress met a fan who not only got emotional upon meeting her but was also left teary-eyed. In the video that was shared on social media, Shehnaaz Gill was seen arriving for an event when a die-hard fan of hers came running toward her. In the clip, the fan was also seen hugging her favourite actress. The emotional fan got teary-eyed following which Shehnaaz consoled her.

Shehnaaz was last seen in the film Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh. She has reportedly been approached for No Entry sequel- No Entry Mein Entry, besides bagging a role in Salman Khan’s Bhaijaan/ Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

