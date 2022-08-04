Shehnaaz Gill Takes a Mud Bath at a Construction Site, Fans Joke 'Literally Down To Earth'

Shehnaaz Gill is everyone’s favourite for a reason. The Punjabi heartthrob never fails to impress fans with her social media posts and once again she has left all impressed with her latest clicks. Recently, Shehnaaz took to her Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures in which she was seen draped in mud as she lay down near what looked like a construction site. She wore a black t-shirt with matching shorts as she covered herself with mud. In one of the pictures, the Bigg Boss 13 fame was seen looking straight into the camera whereas, in another photo, the actress decided to sit with a JCB in the background. “spa time #off roading," the caption of Shehnaaz’s pictures read.

Fans were quick to shower love in the comment section which is now also flooded with red heart emojis. One of the fans joked and called her “Literally down to earth". Another social media user wrote, “Only this munchkin can do this." “Kuch toh baat hai @shehnaazgill main ❤️ warna khuda Etna khubsurat Dil kis ko deyta hai," a third comment read.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh in which she shared the screen space with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She will be next making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Bhaijaan, which will hit the theatres on December 30 this year. Apart from Salman and Shehnaaz, Farhad Samji’s directorial also features Pooja Hegde and Jassie Gill in key roles. Besides this, she will also be joining Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi for their Sanju Baba Chale Amerika tour from August 19 to August 28.

Recently, it was also reported that Shehnaaz Gill has signed her second Bollywood movie with Rhea Kapoor which will be helmed by her husband Karan Boolani. Reportedly, Shehnaaz will share the screen in the film with Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pedenekar. However, there is no official announcement regarding this so far.

