Shehnaaz Gill Launches Her New Talk Show 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill' and Her First Guest Is...

One of Shehnaaz Gill’s biggest dreams has come true! The actress has launched her own talk show called Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill and she shot first the episode on Wednesday, November 9. The actress took to Instagram and revealed that her first guest is none other than Rajkummar Rao. Shehnaaz shared pictures with Rajkummar along with the announcement of her show.

“Dreams do come true….. and today was one such moment when what I manifested came true. I always wanted to work with the very talented actor Rajkumar Rao & today I shot with him as my guest on my first ever chat show - ‘“Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill.’ I am on the moon literally! Thank you so much for honouring my request @rajkummar_rao, you know you are the best! :)" she said, sharing candid pictures from their chat.

Shehnaaz’s big army of fans is nothing but proud of how far she’s come. They took to the comments section and showered her with love. “Congratulations on your well-deserved success! You’re an inspiration!" a fan wrote. “So so happy to see my baby girl growing so fast can’t wait for the show God bless ✨❤ #desivibeswithshehnaazgill" another fan added.

“You are my moon star everything,I just love can’t tell you how happy and proud I am. You deserve everything my darling May all your wishes come true so excited to watch this one finally my wish is fulfilled you became the miss host . You are inspirational girl so my girl you rocked I know you are unstoppable god bless you much much love to you my star I love you alot and I am always with you.one more time congratulations," an emotional fan said.

Besides launching her own chat show, Shehnaaz is also busy with her Bollywood debut project. Shehnaaz will be seen in Salman Khan-led Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

