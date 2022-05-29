Shehnaaz Gill Talks About Being 'Mentally Strong' As She Attends An Event In Mumbai Hospital; Watch

Shehnaaz Gill became an ardent follower of Brahma Kumaris after the death of her close friend and actor Sidharth Shukla. Since then, the Punjabi singer often visits the organisation and spends time with the people there. On Sunday, Shehnaaz Gill inaugurated an operation theatre in one of the Braham Kumaris hospitals in Mumbai. The actress wore white salwar Kurti and kept her look absolutely simple.

In a video shared by one of the paparazzo accounts, Shehnaaz Gill can also be heard talking about being mentally strong. “Nobody should visit a hospital, nobody should fall sick. But that isn’t possible because physically, we are bound to feel pain. We should deal with the situation and be mentally strong," the actress said in Hindi.

Shehnaaz’s words have left fans completely emotional. “Proud of Shehnaaz always," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user called her ‘mature’ and appreciated her ‘positive attitude’. “Shehnaaz looks so adorable and nervous. Love that childlike innocence," a third comment read.

Recently, Shehnaaz visited Delhi for an event which was organized by Brahma Kumari. The Punjabi singer and actress became closely associated with the organization after the demise of her closest friend and rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz, who has also been appointed as the ambassador for the campaign on ’empowerment of the girl child’, delivered a speech at the event and talked about how strong she is. Later, Shehnaaz also took to her official Instagram account and dropped pictures with BK Shivani from the event.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is rumoured to make her Bollywood debut soon with Salman Khan’s upcoming movie which was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. If reports are to be believed, Shehnaaz will be seen in the movie opposite Jassie Gill.

