Shehnaaz Gill Talks About Exploring Mediums As She Gears Up For Bollywood Debut With Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Ever since she participated in Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz Gill has become everyone’s favourite and is on a success spree. The Punjabi heartthrob is now all set for her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which also stars Pooja Hegde and Jassie Gill among others. In a recent interview, Shehnaaz talked about how she does not want to restrict herself to a certain medium. Even though she wasn’t talking directly in connection to her Bollywood debut, Shehnaaz mentioned that she wants to explore more of her as an actor.

“Right now, actors have a huge scope to showcase their talent, and I want to do the same. I don’t want to restrict myself to a medium. I just want to do projects where I can express myself as an actor and show the world that I can do well and that I am much more than what they have seen of me till now," she told E-Times.

Advertisement

Shehnaaz also talked about her massive fan following and went on to say that all of this is temporary. She shared that she prefers to live in the present because she is aware that all of this will go away one day. “I enjoy the adulation, the kind of popularity I have on social media and the way my music videos are received by my fans. However, all these things are temporary. Life mein sabka time aata hai, abhi mera time chal raha hai. Par ye sab temporary hai. Agar main bahot hard work karun and put in my best, toh ho sakta hai ki ye time thoda lamba chale. But all this will go away one day, and I am aware of it," she added.

Talking about Shehnaaz’s Bollywood debut with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, the shooting for the film is currently underway. Just a few days back, a picture of the actress which was said to be from the sets of KEKD also went viral on social media raising excitement among fans. However, it should also be noted that neither Shehnaaz nor Salman have confirmed the former’s entry in KEKD officially so far.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.