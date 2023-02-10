Shahid Kapoor graced the recent episode of ‘Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill’ and interacted with the Punjabi heartthrob. During the show, Shehnaaz told Shahid that she always wanted to do his 2007 romantic-drama film, Jab We Met which originally starred Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead.

“Hum aapko dekhte aaye hain na (We have been seeing you for a long time…)," Shehnaaz told Shahid following which he replied, “Hum bhi aapko dekhte aaye hain." The Bigg Boss 13 fame further said, “But mein toh abhi nayi nayi hun na…(But I am new here…)."

Shehnaaz Gill informed Shahid that she always wanted to do Jab We Met and said, “Woh pata hai mereko karne thi woh wali movie…Jab We Met." When Shahid asked why she didn’t, she responded by saying Imtiaz Ali (director) did not call her. Shahid than asked Imtiaz to call Shehnaaz. “Imtiaz if you are listening, call Shehnaaz," the actor said. Here’s a glimpse of Shehnaaz Gill and Shahid Kapoor’s conversation:

Advertisement

Apart from her chat show, Shehnaaz Gill recently shared the screen with Guru Randhawa for a music video titled Moon Rise. Next, she will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan along with Salman Khan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde and Daggubati Venkatesh among others in key roles. It is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year and will hit theatres on Eid 2023.

Advertisement

Besides this, Shehnaaz also has Sajid Khan’s directorial ‘100%’ in which she will be sharing the screen with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi. After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and 100%, the Punjabi heartthrob will also be joining Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar for ‘Thank You For Coming’. However, it has not been officially announced so far.

Read all the Latest Movies News here