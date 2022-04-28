Shehnaaz Gill to Debut with Salman Khan's Kabhie Eid Kabhie Diwali? Here's What We Know

Shehnaaz Gill has captured the heart of the nation. The Punjabi singer and actress became a household name after her appearance in Bigg Boss 13. The finalist also appeared in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, which released last year. Now, if reports are to be believed, then Shehnaaz will be making her Bollywood debut soon as well.

Shehnaaz Gill has reportedly been roped in for Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. According to a report in India Today, the actress has been approached for the Salman Khan film. A source told the portal, “Shehnaaz has joined the cast of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actress will be seen opposite Aayush Sharma in the movie." The report says that Shehnaaz has given her nod as well. However, there is no information about the character that she would be portraying in the film.

Aayush Sharma will be a part of the film, and the actor himself has confirmed the news. In a statement, he had said, “I’m looking forward to experimenting with my cinematic aptitude with this project. From a romantic drama to an action film and now a family drama, I’m grateful for how my innings in the film industry have panned out."

The film will also reportedly star Zaheer Iqbal. Both Aayush and Zaheer will apparently be playing Salman Khan’s brothers in the film. It also stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Earlier Bollywood Hungama reported that there would be a 90 days long schedule held in Karjat.

Rumours had also been doing the rounds that Salman Khan would be producing the film after Sajid Nadiadwala walked out of the project due to differences. Khan might also be directing the project. Reports also did the rounds that Pushpa: The Rise music director Devi Sri Prasad has been brought on board for the music of the film.

