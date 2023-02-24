Shehnaaz Gill To Star Opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in B Praak's Music Video? Deets Inside

Shehnaaz Gill has been on a roll since her appearance on Bigg Boss 13. The actress was recently seen in Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa's music video The Moon Rise and is now gearing up for her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan. Amidst this, the rumour mill has it that Shehnaaz will be seen starring opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in B Praak's upcoming music video.

A tweet about the duo sharing screen space in the music video has been making rounds on the internet. “Actress Shehnaaz Gill to feature in B Praak's Next Music Video with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The song is related to Sharab (alcohol). They have already shot for MV,” the tweet read.

While confirmation on other details of the project is still awaited, this news has surely got Shenaaz’s fans super elated. Reacting to the development, one person wrote, “If this is true then my queen will be feeling so proud to work with Nawaz sir”.

Another user wrote, “Excited, the combination is lit”.

One more user wrote, “Wow, if it's true… I'm super super excited about it”.

While Shehnaaz is hitting the headlines with her upcoming project, the actress also attracted attention with her stunning look at a recent award function. The actress was photographed in a black one-shoulder gown with a statement design and ruffled sleeves. Shehnaaz Gill kept her overall look simple by wearing statement rings, dainty earrings, and high heels. She is seen giving some intense looks as she poses for the camera.

The actress also hosts a chat show called Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. She has interviewed several celebs such as Shahid Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and many more. The Bigg Boss 13 star recently interviews Bhuvan Bam and shared glimpses from the episode on her Instagram handle. In a short clip, the duo can be seen laughing and having a fun time together.

Apart from Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shehnaaz also has director Sajid Khan's 100% in the pipeline. The film stars John Abraham, Nora Fatehi and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles.

