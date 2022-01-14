Shehnaaz Gill Turns Stunner for Dabboo Ratnani, Watch BTS of Photoshoot

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has been gradually yet persistently getting back to normal life. The actress had been on a sabbatical of sorts ever since she lost her rumoured boyfriend and actor Sidharth Shukla last year. Although Shehnaaz’s personal life updates are close to none in the public domain, she is becoming more active on the professional front. After a long time, the star shared a series of glamorous images from a photoshoot she did for celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Shehnaaz looked simply stunning dressed in a black ensemble. Dabboo has now shared a behind-the-scenes Reel on Instagram from the shoot.

Take a look:

A few days ago, Dabboo had posted a few images of Shehnaaz. “Beauty Is Not In The Face, It’s A Light In The Heart,” wrote the ace photographer while sharing a series of stills from the shoot.

Shehnaaz has previously collaborated with Dabboo whom she calls her favourite photographer. In the images she shared on Instagram, Shehnaaz is dressed in an asymmetrical little black dress, looking absolutely ravishing. The shoulder and a side-waist patch featured green ruffles. The outfit also included a thin net patch at the neckline and thighs. Shehnaaz kept the look edgy by placing her tresses in a sleek high knot. In the beauty department, she took the minimal route opting for just a pink lip shade, while donning a diamond ring and earrings for accessories.

Shehnaaz has remained fairly inactive in the public eye. Her appearances have been very limited over the last few months including during the promotions of her recent Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh, alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. More recently, Shehaaz’s pictures from her manager’s engagement ceremony went viral across social media platforms.

Shehnaaz also opened up about Sidharth’s demise for the first time while interacting with spiritual guru BK Shivani. She uploaded a video on her YouTube channel in which she said, “God made me meet that soul and kept us together as friends so that he could teach me something.”

