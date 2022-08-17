Shehnaaz Gill Used To Bunk Classes And Spend Time In Canteen

Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill is gearing up for her upcoming movie, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The movie will hit the big screen on December 30 this year. She will share the screen space with Salman Khan, Palak Tiwari, Ayush Sharma, Pooja Hedge, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam in this much-anticipated Farhad Samji directorial.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will mark Shehnaaz Gill’s second film in Bollywood. The action comedy is written and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Salman Khan is also producing the film under his banner, Salman Khan Films. The movie is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil superhit film Veeram.

Sehnaaz Gill rose to fame after appearing in the controversial television show Bigg Boss 13. During a recent interview, Shehnaaz confessed that she dreamt of being an actor since childhood. She also joked about being the least interested in her studies as a child. Many media reports suggest that Shehnaaz did her schooling from Dalhousie Hilltop School. She then completed her graduation from Lovely Professional University.

In her interview, Shehnaaz Gill has revealed that she used to bunk her class. The Honsla Rakh actor also expressed that she used to love spending time in the canteen and drama classes.

Shehnaaz Gill kickstarted her career with modelling in 2015. Later, she starred in a couple of music videos and Punjabi films. However, she became a household name after featuring in Bigg Boss 13. Her antics, romance with Sidharth Shukla and conflicts with Himanshi Khurana had become the talk of the town, back in the day. Although Shehnaaz did not win the show, she continues to rule over the hearts of millions of her fans.

