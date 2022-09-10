Shehnaaz Gill Wants This Hollywood Heartthrob to Give her a Little Attention

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth has found a new fan in actress Shehnaaz Gill, who shared a video recently admiring the Spiderhead actor. In the video, Shehnaaz is smitten by Thor and says, “Main chahti hoon ki Thor is Kaur pe bhi thoda dhyaan de ! To main bhi Natalie Portman jaise koi workout vagarah kar hi leti hoon." (I want Thor to give attention to this Kaur as well. I should also start working out like Natalie Portman). Shehnaaz requested fans to watch the film Thor: Love and Thunder which is now streaming at Disney+ Hotstar.

This video was shared on Friday and it has garnered more than 49,000 views. Shehnaaz can be seen working out in the video.

Users loved the video and were pleased with this recommendation. A fan wrote that he would watch this movie with his family.

Apart from loving the recommendation, users were also left awestruck by the transformation of Shehnaaz. A user called Shehnaaz hot and said that she has come a long way in terms of fitness.

Apart from this video, Shehnaaz is also dominating headlines for her upcoming films Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Kick 2. Salman has recently unveiled the official title logo of this film via his production house Salman Khan Films. In the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Pooja Hegde, Prabhu Deva and other actors will also be seen. This film is directed by Farhad Samji.

Sajid Nadiadwala is directing Kick 2 in which Randeep Hooda, Akshaye Khanna, Jasmin Bhasin and others will be seen.

In addition to these films, Shehnaaz was also seen in the song Tu Yaheen Hai. This song was a tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla.

