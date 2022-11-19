Shehnaaz Gill Wins Hearts As She Scolds Her Bodyguard For Pushing Her Fans Away; Watch Viral Video

Shenaaz Gill is one of the much-loved celebs in the industry. The actress has a huge fan following and the fan frenzy surrounding the Honsla Rakh actress knows no boundaries. The actress-singer is adored by almost every social media enthusiast. The actress-singer became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss 13, where she was declared one of the finalists. The 28-year-old actress once again won hearts with her gesture towards her fans, and the video is going viral on social media.

Shehnaaz is seen scolding her bodyguards after they pushed her fans despite being mobbed by the crazy fans who were trying to take a picture with her. The incident happened in Dubai as the actress was there to attend an event. When Shehnaaz was making her way towards the lift after the event a group of super excited fans were waiting to meet her.

In the viral video, the actress’ bodyguard can be seen pushing the fans away while Shehnaaz was taking a picture with one of the fans. The security person’s behavior left the actress furious and she yelled at the bodyguard. An Angry Shehnaaz asks him what the problem is since she is giving them pictures and there is no need create panic. This incident literally moved the huge crowd as they found it so heartwarming to see her taking stands for them in public. They even clapped to appreciate Shehnaaz’s gesture.

Shehnaaz Gill has been making waves across the country, and how. On the work front, Shehnaaz will next be seen in Salman Khan-starrer ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,’ which is helmed and penned by Farhad Samji and Sajid Nadiadwala, respectively. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Parth Siddhpura, among others. The film will hit theatres on Eid next year.

Shehnaaz Gill has also come up with her new chat show - Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. Rajkummar Rao is the first guest on Shehnaaz’s show. She thanked Rajkummar for gracing her show and called him ‘the best’. “Dreams do come true and today was one such moment when what I manifested came true. I always wanted to work with the very talented actor Rajkumar Rao and today I shot with him as my guest on my first ever chat show – “Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill". I am on the moon literally! Thank you so much for honouring my request @rajkummar_rao, you know you are the best!" she wrote.

