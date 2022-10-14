Shehnaaz Gill Wins Hearts, Leaves Fans Emotional As She Sings 'Hasi Ban Gaye'; Watch

Shehnaaz Gill is an amazing singer and there is no doubt about it. Lately, the Punjabi heartthrob has been sharing several videos on social media flaunting her melodious voice. Once again, Shehnaaz Gill is winning hearts with her singing skills. On Friday, she took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a clip in which she was seen singing the song - Hasi Ban Gaye. And guess what? She sang the song in most fluent and perfect way.

Needless to say, Shehnaaz Gill’s singing skills have left everyone emotional and impressed. The comments section of her post is flooded with red heart emojis. Praising the actress, one of the fans wrote, “Wow so beautiful 😍😍😍 loved it Keep shining #ShehnaazGill always." Another social media user commented, “May you rise and shine more keeping your purity intact." “You are amazing," a third comment read. Shehnaaz’s brother Shehbaz Badesha also dropped heart emojis. Check out her video here:

Earlier this month, Shehnaaz Gill dropped another video in which she was seen singing the song Jo Bheji Thi Dua. In another clip, she had impressed everyone with the song Tujhme Rab Dikhta Hai from Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is currently working on Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which is helmed and penned by Farhad Samji and Sajid Nadiadwala respectively. Besides Shehnaaz and Salman, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Parth Siddhpura, among others. It is likely to hit cinemas on December 30, this year.

Meanwhile, a TellyChakkar report recently claimed that Shehnaaz Gill has signed a South movie with one of the biggest directors from the industry. However, no further details have been shared and there’s no official confirmation to this so far.

