Shehnaaz Gill Wishes Paparazzi, Fans Independence Day; Poses With Tricolour

Shehnaaz Gill’s on-screen presence, top-notch acting and bubbly personality have already stolen a million hearts. Her recent Instagram reel which went viral on Independence Day is testimony to this fact. Shehnaaz was snapped stepping out of a salon and also shared a humorous conversation with media persons. Shehnaaz said that she thought that you guys (paparazzi) were standing outside and had to spend Rs 1000 for straightening her hair.

This reel was shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. After the conversation, Shehnaaz was also clicked hoisting the flag. She was wished by fans and paparazzi a happy Independence Day. The Kala Shah Kala actress was then heard saying, “Youtube ke liye nahi bhai." The comment was probably made by Shehnaaz to a fan asking her for collaboration on Youtube.

The reel was showered with a lot of love by fans. One fan wrote, “Such a baby she is". Another fan account wrote that this hairstyle suits her. A third commented a lot of heart and fire emoticons.

Advertisement

The reel has amassed more than 7 Lakh views. More than 60,000 users liked the reel, which was captioned, “Who got her hair straightening done today?"

Besides entertaining fans with these adorable reels, Shehnaaz will also be seen in an untitled film starring Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. This yet-to-be-titled film is directed by Rhea Kapoor. According to reports, this film will be based on a women-oriented subject. Other details related to this film are yet to be revealed.

In addition to this film, she will also be seen in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here