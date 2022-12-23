Shehnaaz Gill Wows Netizens As She Looks Ethereal In Embellished Sharara; Netizens Call Her 'Desi Girl'

Shehnaaz Gill is among the most fashionable actresses in the entertainment industry and she enjoys a massive fan following. The actress rose to fame with the show Bigg Boss, where she received the love of the audience for her innocence and charm. Shehnaaz Gill is very active on social media and often shares pictures and videos on social media. Her latest post of her pics posing in a glamorous gold embellished sharara is going viral on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shehnaaz shared a series of photos where the actress can be seen wearing a heavily embroidered golden sharara and posing for the camera. She looked drop-dead gorgeous as she accessorised her look with heavy jewellery. She opted for a low bun and went for subtle makeup which went exceptionally well with her attire. Well, Shehnaaz really knows the art of acing every look and just like her fans, we can’t stop gushing.

Take a look at the post here:

Soon after the pics were shared, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the actress. While one of the fans wrote, " So Beautiful Our Queen ," another called her , “Desi Girl." A third fan wrote, “Ye chaand saa roshan cheharaa Zulfon kaa rang suneharaa Ye jheel see neelee aankhein Koyi raaz hain in mein geheraa Taareef karu kyaa uski Jis ne tumhein banaayaa Shehnaaz kaur gill."

Shehnaaz Gill’s outings and activities often hit headlines. Recently, Shehnaaz Gill channelled her inner dancer as she grooved to Ghani Syaani and Lift Teri Band Hai at Kaushal and Heena’s pre-wedding bash. In a video posted by Viral Bhayani, we can see Shehnaaz dance like no one’s watching and enjoying the moment. This behind-the-scenes video was shot at the party. Decked up in a white floral print saree, the actress looks beautiful as she grooves along with the groom and her brother Shehbaaz Badeshah.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill was recently seen in a music video titled ‘Ghani Syaani’ which marked her first collaboration with MC Square. Besides this, she also launched her chat show called Desi Vibes. Next, Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Helmed and penned by Farhad Samji and Sajid Nadiadwala respectively, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati and Parth Siddhpura among others. It will hit theatres on Eid next year.

