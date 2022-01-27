Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Shehbaz Says 'I'm Nothing Without You' on Her Birthday; SidNaaz Fans Wish 'Queen'

On Shehnaaz Gill’s birthday, her brother Shehbaz Badesha penned a moving note for the actress-singer and also composed a special song. Taking to Instagram, Shehbaz shared a video featuring Shehnaaz’s priceless moments from her Bigg Boss 13 stint while his song played in the background.

Sharing the video, Shehbaz wrote, “Happy birthday my sister! Without you I can proudly say that I’am nothing. Love you. Bless you always. Rabb kare meri v umar tainu lage." (sic)

Shehnaaz’s fans also flood social media with heartfelt wishes for their “queen". Not just the actress’ fans, but her former Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant and close friend, late Sidharth Shukla’s admirers too wished Shehnaaz on her birthday. Shehnaaz and Sidharth started off by becoming friends inside the Bigg Boss 13 house in the second week and soon the bond grew. They are fondly called SidNaaz by their fans.

“Wishing nothing but love and happiness on your special day. Happy birthday," one fan wrote. Another fan wrote, “The power of Sid, Sana and SidNaaz, even after two years post Bigg Boss, trending always, both bday trends reaching one million, no one can be compared to them, they are the King and Queen." (sic)

Shehnaaz chose to stay away from the limelight following the Balika Vadhu actor’s demise for a brief time. The duo was often spotted together at various events. Sidharth’s last public appearances were on Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 where he appeared with Shehnaaz Gill as special guests.

