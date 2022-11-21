Shehnaaz Gill's Cute Interaction With Bharti Singh's Son Will Leave You In Complete Awe; Watch

Shehnaaz Gill was recently in Dubai to attend an award show when she also visited comedian couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s son Gola (Laksh). The Punjabi heartthrob took to her social media handle to share a video of the munchkin and the interaction has made the netizens go aww.

Taking to her Instagram account, the rising star of Bollywood shared a snippet of her meeting with the star kid. In the short video clip, Shehnaaz can be seen pampering the little one with lots of affectionate words and showering him with love. On the other hand, Bharti and Haarsh’s son Gola can be seen smiling and holding the former Bigg Boss contestant’s hand. In the caption of the video, the diva wrote, “Mera nona mera golu mera heera. Bharti, thank you gole ke saath milane ke liye", and dropped red heart emojis.

Soon after the clip was shared, friends and fans of the stars took to the comment section to shower love. While one of the fans worte, “Aww two cuties", another person shared, “Aww do cute baby ek sath". “Mera goli, and I automatically started smiling and laughing," one of the social media users wrote. “The way she behaves with babies and also the way babies react to her," another comment read. “Haaye my two favourites together," one of the users shared.

Later, the singer-actress also took to her Instagram story to upload a small video where she was seen bidding farewell to Gola and saying, “Bombay mein milenge sabko".

Bharti and Haarsh’s son, Gola aka Laksh, receive lots of love from friends and fans. The toddler is often spotted with his parents, flaunting his dazzling smile for the camera.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is now all set to enter Bollywood. She is currently working on Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which will be her Bollywood debut movie. Helmed and penned by Farhad Samji and Sajid Nadiadwala respectively, the film also stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati and Parth Siddhpura among others. It will hit theatres on Eid next year. Besides this, a TellyChakkar report recently claimed that Shehnaaz has also signed a South movie with one of the biggest directors in the industry. However, no further details have been shared and there’s no official confirmation of this so far.

