Shehnaaz Gill's Epic Reply to Paparazzi for Asking Her About Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Shehnaaz Gill’s career graph has been on the rise. She is all set to make her Bollywood debut and fans can’t wait to watch her. Recently, the actress was spotted by the paparazzi and was asked about her upcoming movie, to which, Shehnaaz smiled and told them that she is doing 4-5 films currently and asked which one they were referring to.

A paparazzo asked Shehnaaz, Aapki movie kab aayegi (When will your film release)?" To this, Shehnaaz said, “Kaun si wali movie? 4-5 aa rahi hain (Which one are you talking about? I have 4-5 films in the pipeline)." While replying to Shehnaaz’s response, another media personnel clarified that they are talking about the “Bhaijaan wali movie (Salman Khan’s film)."

Shehnaaz’s stint in the 13th season of Bigg Boss played a vital role in her success. She went on to win people’s hearts with her performance in Kala Shah Kala and Jassie Gill’s Keh Gayi Sorry among others. The actress was last seen in a romantic-comedy film directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, Honsla Rakh. The film also starred Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa and Gurfateh Singh Grewal.

On the upcoming work front, the actress is busy shooting for Salman Khan’s movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film helmed and penned by Farhad Samji and Sajid Nadiadwala respectively will also star Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati and Parth Siddhpura among others. As for the release date, the film is anticipated to make its theatrical release on December 30, this year. Furthermore, she will also be seen in the sequel of Kick. Reportedly the announcement of the film was made long ago but the release date of the movie has not been finalised yet.

