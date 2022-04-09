Shehnaaz Gill’s Giddha With Elderly Women is All You Need To Brighten Up Your Mood

Shehnaaz Gill has been having a good time at her home in Punjab. The Honsla Rakh star recently shared a sweet video on her social media account in which she was seen playing giddha with her family, and her admirers are completely blown away. Giddha is a Punjabi folk dance performed at festivals and other special occasions.

Shehnaaz posted a lovely video in which she transitioned into a true-blue Punjabi kudi. The diva was spotted sporting a stunning purple suit. The ex-Bigg Boss 13 contestant complemented her outfit with a lovely matching dupatta and wore her hair in a low ponytail. She is then shown surrounded by elderly women from her neighbourhood, singing and dancing the Giddha.

Fans were overjoyed to see Shehnaaz in such a good frame of mind. Fans cheered her with heart emojis and kudos in the comments section shortly after she shared the video on Instagram.

It appears that Shehnaaz and Giddha are synonymous. Her Giddha video reminded us of her Bigg Boss house debut.

When the show host Salman Khan presented Shehnaaz on the floor of BB 13 during the opening episode, Shehnaaz burst out laughing and performed Giddha and had Salman dance with her. Shehnaaz, dressed in a dazzling white Patiala suit, wowed everyone with her dance movements and the way she talked. Salman’s face lit up with delight as soon as she walked in, and the entire crowd was enthralled by the girl’s adorable shenanigans.

Shehnaaz was spotted at the city airport earlier this week. Instantly an image of her phone’s background went viral. It was a photo of Sidharth Shukla holding her hand, and it made supporters’ hearts melt.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz was recently featured in Shilpa Shetty’s fitness-based show ‘Shape of You.’ Her most recent film was Haunsla Rakh, in which she co-starred with Diljeet Dosanjh.

