Shehnaaz Gill's Interesting Reaction To Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot: ‘Maine Aapki Instagram...'

Ranveer Singh wreaked havoc on social media when he shared his nude pictures after the actor shot them for Paper magazine. While some didn’t find it appropriate, a lot of Bollywood stars and his industry colleagues, including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Vaani Kapoor came out in his support. Joining the list now is Punjabi singer and actress Shehnaaz Gill.

In a recent interview, Shehnaaz was asked what she would like to tell Ranveer Singh if she got a chance, and she decided to talk about his nude pictures. Shehnaaz Gill blushed as she revealed her interesting reaction to Ranveer’s photoshoot.

She told Connect FM Canada that she would say to Ranveer, “Aapki Instagram mein maine kabhi post like nahi ki. Wo pehli post like ki (I never liked any of your posts on Instagram. That was the first post that I liked)."

Earlier on Monday, Ranveer Singh was summoned by the Mumbai Police in connection with the nude photoshoot case. Complaints have been registered against the Gully Boy star over his controversial nude pictures which were published by Paper Magazine last month. While Ranveer is yet to react publicly about the controversy and the summon, a new report claimed to have details about Ranveer’s statement he recorded on Monday.

Ranveer was summoned by the Mumbai police on August 22 for questioning. However, ANI had reported that Ranveer has asked for some more time before he sits down for questioning. “Nude photoshoot controversy | Chembur police station had summoned actor Ranveer Singh asking him to appear tomorrow. The actor has sought 2 weeks time to appear, now fresh summons will be sent by Chembur police after fixing a new date: Mumbai Police," the news agency tweeted last week.

Ranveer’s nude pictures from Papar Magazine made headlines for days. While fans loved his bold approach, a section of the internet wasn’t pleased. Following this, Maharashtra State Commission for Women filed a complaint against the actor last month. Advocate Ashish Rai has said in the complaint that the nude photoshoot was done by actor Ranveer Singh, and it was circulated through social media. After which, an FIR was registered against the actor at Chembur police station under IPC and IT Act.

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s directorial Cirkus later this year. Ranveer also had Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Alia Bhatt in the pipeline. The film is directed by Karan Johar and also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The film is scheduled to release on February 10 next year.

