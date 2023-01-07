Shehnaaz Gill's New Pics In A Red Suit Go Viral; Curious Fans Ask 'Is It For TV Ad?'

Bigg Boss 13 sensation Shehnaaz Gill has given fans yet another reason to rejoice. The actor-singer has probably worked on a new project, and a few pictures from the same are now going viral on the internet. In the supposed leaked pictures, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen in a typical Punjabi avatar. She is decked up in vibrant traditional attire, a salwar suit with white embroidery, and pair of golden jhumkis. The post shows Shehnaaz serving tea to people seemingly during a festive celebration. It has left fans wondering whether the leaked pictures are from a new movie or a TV commercial.

Check it out:

As soon as the post went viral, expressing their excitement, the fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart emoticons. Reacting to the post, a user guessed, “It could be an Ad,” while another thought, “Maybe a music video." Showering good wishes, a fan wrote, “So happy for her. Whichever project she takes I pray it should become more successful. God bless her.”

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill will next be seen in the music video Moonrise alongside singer-actor Guru Randhawa. The two stars have left no stone unturned to promote their upcoming song. Earlier, Shehnaaz uploaded a post on the music track and wrote, “2023 is going to see a new kind of Moonrise. Cannot hide my excitement for this one from the Man Of The Moon album. Moon is rising on 10th January 2023." The song will be released on January 10.

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen with the rapper MC square in the music video Ghani Syaani. Apart from Moonrise, she is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She has also signed a project with Riteish Deshmukh and John Abraham, as well as one with Rhea Kapoor.

