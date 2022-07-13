Shehnaaz Gill’s day out during the Mumbai rains has the whole of the Indian internet talking. The actress recently shared a vlog on her youtube channel where she is seen making the most of the monsoon and exploring Maharashtra when it looks absolutely beautiful.

In the now-viral video, the actress can be seen exploring the state during the monsoon. She looks incredibly happy and content being in nature’s lap as she walks towards a waterfall. However, on her way, the actress interacts with the locals and helps them in farming. At one point in the video, she also says “I am alone right now, and I am happy. Everyone should get this time to feel that inner peace". Later she jokes about how her muddy slippers might sell for crores because it has ‘India ki mitti‘. During her trek, the actress can also be seen shouting, ‘I love you Shehnaaz’.

Watch Shehnaaz Gill’s vlog here:

In the vlog description, Shehnaaz wrote, “There is nothing more than enjoying a day without connectivity and love of nature. I have heard Mumbai has the best monsoons, toh bas nikal padi sawari to enjoy monsoons and trekking along the way. the experience was surreal and I worked at farms, tried echoing and walked for hours and hours and at the end the beauty was breathtaking."

Shehnaaz also shared the video with her nearly million followers on her official Twitter handle and wrote “Dekho hum kaha nikal pade… | Trekking | Day spent well."

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame after she participated in Bigg Boss 13. Her chemistry with Sidharth Shukla was widely loved by the audience and since then the Punjabi heartthrob became everyone’s favourite. Shehnaaz Gill is now gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, the shooting for which is currently underway. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Jassie Gill among others.

