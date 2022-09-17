Ankur Rathee Says His Shehzada Co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Have 'No Air of Stardom' | Exclusive

Ankur Rathee rose to fame after he featured in the 2019 series Four More Shots Please! Following this, his fans saw him in a ‘serious avatar’ in shows and films including Undekhi and Thappad among others. He is now working on Shehzada, which stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead. Talking about his role in the film in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Rathee shared that his fans would be able to see his ‘goofy and silly’ side for the first time on screen with Shehzada.

“I got a lot of fans from Four More Shots, one of the first things that I came out with. In that, they saw me as a ‘chocolate boy’ (in that show). They saw me in sort of a flirtatious role and after that, I did a series of much more serious work whether it was in Thappad or Undekhi. They saw me in a more serious space. And I never really got the full opportunity to connect with my goofy, silly side. Shehzada really gave me the opportunity to do that," he told us.

Will Shehzada Be a Treat For Action Lovers?

Earlier this year, pictures of Kartik Aaryan from the sets of Shehzada went viral on social media which made fans wonder if the film will be a treat for action lovers. When asked about the same, Ankur mentioned that the film cannot be called an action movie entirely because there are other elements in it too. However, he also revealed that the Rohit Dhawan directorial will surely have some ‘great action sequences’.

“Shehzada has action in it and Rohit (Dhawan, director) is so phenomenal at what he does and so is our action director. I love action. Without a doubt, if you enjoy action, you are going to enjoy the film. I would not say that it is an action film entirely. This film offers a lot more than just action. It really has some really great action sequences," he revealed.

‘There Was No Sense Of Hierarchy’: Ankur Rathee On Working With Kartik-Kriti

Sharing his experience of working with Kartik and Kriti, Ankur mentioned how the two stars were very ‘welcoming’ on the sets. He also mentioned that there was no sense of hierarchy while working with the two. “We are still shooting. It is so much fun. I think people have an impression that with great success comes this air of stardom. We have some preconceived notions of how stardom changes somebody’s personality. We think that once you achieve stardom, you keep everyone at an arm’s length distance. But with Kriti and Kartik, I did not feel it at all. From the moment I stepped on the sets, they were both very welcoming. There was no sense of hierarchy," he said.

The 31-year-old actor also specified how even he doesn’t put his co-stars on a pedestal and rather treats them as his co-actors only. “I also, as a rule, don’t put my co-stars on a pedestal regardless of whom I am working with. For me, they are my co-actors and they are equal contributors to a scene. So I treat everyone with that respect. Because I do this, I also usually, not always, get that respect," Rathee added.

Are Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon Dating Each Other?

Asked about his reaction to the reports of Kartik and Kriti dating each other which made headlines earlier this year, Ankur laughed and revealed that he ‘never got that impression’. However, the actor also mentioned that he keeps ‘kaam se kaam‘ on the sets and therefore had no idea about the rumours.

“I am so far removed from the rumours, I did not even know that it was a rumour. I had no idea. To be honest, this is the first time I am hearing about it. When I am on set, I keep kaam se kaam. I really don’t get involved in these things. I did not get that impression. I never got that impression," he shared.

Does Boycott Calls Worry Ankur Rathee Ahead Of Shehzada Release?

During the interaction, Ankur Rathee also talked about the recent boycott trend that several Bollywood films have been facing. He mentioned that such negativity does not worry him. Revealing the reason behind the same, Rathee shared that he isn’t into the industry to seek ‘immediate return’ but because it is his passion.

“It’s not really something that I fear because I am not making cinema for an immediate return. I am making cinema because of what I love to do. It is my passion. When I am working on a film, I am more concerned about, ‘Am I doing the best of my capability? Am I doing something that is of significance? I am doing something that can make someone laugh or cry?’ he said.

The actor also added that he doesn’t worry about the box office numbers because he thinks that it is something which is out of his control. “I am not really preoccupied with box office numbers. That’s outside of my control. We do everything in our power to do everything to make a film successful. So, I don’t really worry about that. I don’t really fear a boycott. I can only hope that people will love this film because we made this film for being loved," he further added.

