Shehzada Day 1 BO Collection: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Gets Lukewarm Response, Mints Rs 6 Cr on Opening Day

Kartik Aaryan starrer much-awaited film Shehzada hit the theatres on February 17, yesterday. The movie marks Kartik’s second mass entertainer after the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which collected a terrific number on its opening day last year. However, it seems that the family drama didn’t get successful in pulling massive audiences to theatres on the first day of its release. The movie opened to a lukewarm reaction as it faced strong competition with Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback venture Pathaan.

Meanwhile, talking about Kriti’s Shehzada, the film’s first-day box office collection is out. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce the first-day collection of Shehzada. He shared that the movie minted Rs 6 crores on its opening day, and has remained dull in mass circuits. However, the movie may recover its pace on the second day, since it’s a holiday on Shivratri, which may lead to improved business.

“#Shehzada disappoints on Day 1, despite buy-one-get-one-free offer… National chains ordinary, mass circuits dull… #MahaShivratri holiday on Day 2 may improve biz, but needs bigger jumps for a respectable weekend total… Fri ₹ 6 cr [+/-]. #India biz," reads his tweet.

For the unversed, the movie was initially supposed to release on February 10, but the release was pushed back to the 17th, which may be the reason for its low opening day numbers.

Shehzada is the official Hindi remake of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun’s film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. Kartik’s film is clashing with the highly anticipated Ant-Man And The Wasp. The Hollywood film is expected to give tough competition to Shehzada. It reportedly sold over 1,06,500 tickets in advance booking while Kartik-starter managed to sell only 25,825 tickets.

News18’s review for Shehzada reads, “The film is a full-on masala entertainer, something that is totally up Kartik Aaryan’s alley. The actor gets the full playground to show off his versatility – slow motion action scenes, emotional family drama, effortless comedy that will force laughter out of the most cynical audiences. Director Rohit Dhawan had great help from dialogue writer Hussain Dalal in that department."

“Shehzada mostly rests on Kartik Aaryan’s shoulders, he is present in almost every frame. Kriti Sanon has a short role, but the chemistry she shares with Kartik is evident. The two complement each other very well on screen and are probably one of the best looking onscreen jodis in Bollywood currently."

