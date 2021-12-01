Shehzada Dhami Quits Choti Sarrdaarni, Actor Unhappy with His Role in Daily Soap

Shehzada Dhami is all set to take an exit from the cast of the daily soap opera Choti Sarrdaarni due to the show not meeting Dhami’s expectations regarding his character, Param Singh Gill.

After introducing a time leap of five years in the show in February, the makers of the show incorporated another time leap of 16 years. Dhami joined the show in July and was given the role of grown-up Param, son of Sarabjeet ‘Sarab’ Singh, played by Avinesh Rekhi. Dhami took the role with high expectations as the character was at the helm of this family drama.

However, the character’s role after the time leap did not come out the way Dhami was expecting it to come. Instead, the news story revolves around Meher, played by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Rajveer Singh Babbar, played by Mahir Pandhi, reported The Times of India. As a result, Dhami decided to quit the show.

Advertisement

“I am quitting the show as I am not happy with the way the character shaped up and track of the role that I was promised. Younger Param was an important part of the storyline, unlike the grown-up Param," he said. Dhami also stated that the role did not offer any scope for him as an actor to explore and grow.

Dhami said that he only wants to play lead roles and that he wants to work not for money but for his passion for acting. “When the role will not have dialogues in the scene, then there is no point for me to do it. I want to do good work," said Dhami.

December 3 will be the last for Dhami on the sets of Choti Sarrdaarni. He said, “I am clear that I want to play only lead roles. Once I wrap up the shoot of Choti Sarrdaarni, I’ll again start searching for work."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.