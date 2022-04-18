Shehzada Duo Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan Turn Goofy in This New Video; Watch

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are ready to share the big screen again in their upcoming film Shehzada. The gorgeous duo earlier worked together in Luka Chuppi. Fans are beyond excited to see Kartik and Kriti reunite on screen. The duo was shooting for the film in Mauritius.

On Monday, the actress took to Instagram to share a video of her co-star. Kriti captioned it saying, “KA: But why am I looking Tanned? KS: Because you are! (Laughing emoji)".

Fans just can’t get over how adorable Kartik and Kriti look together. While many believe they are a couple, some are asking them to start dating if they are not already. One of the fans wrote, “Cuties." Another commented, “Ab bas inki shaadi baki hai." A third fan wrote, “Now you are also getting married I understand well."

On Sunday, the actor shared pictures with Kriti and wrote in the caption, “Met this cute girl in Mauritius." Soon their fans showered love on them. They share a great bond and their adorable pictures and videos are proof of the same. After wrapping up their schedule, they returned to Mumbai, and the video of the two was shared online by a paparazzi account on Instagram. The video shows the two of them at the airport sharing a hug.

Coming back to Shehzada, the film is directed by Rohit Dhawan and also stars Manish Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedjar. The film is a remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu Superhit film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.’ It is all set to release in November this year.

Besides Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan has other interesting projects in his kitty. He will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Caption India, and Freddy. Sanon on the other hand has Ganapath, Adipurush, and Bhediya.

What do you think of the Shehzada co-stars’ chemistry?

