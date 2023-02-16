Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film, Shehzada. The film is an official remake of Allu Arjun starrer Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. While Kartik’s fans are eagerly waiting for the film, the actor has now revealed if he is nervous about the comparisons to Allu Arjun.

Kartik mentioned that with every film, he is compared to somebody or the other and therefore he does not think about comparisons. Without naming Akshay Kumar, Kartik mentioned that he was also compared when his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released last year. He called comparisons ‘normal’ and hoped that the audience will like his performance.

“With every film, I am being compared to something or someone. So I am okay with not reacting or not thinking about it. When I was offered the film also, I never thought of such things. Because I know that these things always happen with every film - I have seen the same pattern during Bhool Bhulaiyaa and now again during Shehzada. This is a normal question which has been asked again and again to me. But I am okay, I have done my own things and with the character. And I hope what I have done, people will like it," Kartik Aaryan told E-times.

Advertisement

Kartik also talked about being a part of Shehzada and added, “I was really excited because this was the first time that I was doing something like this. The action sequences specifically, I’ve never done in my career. And with this film, I was just really happy that I got a chance to portray a character like Bantu, who has a lot of shades, a lot of emotions and a lot of things to play around with. So I was just happy to be a part of this big masala entertainer film."

Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada will hit theatres tomorrow i.e on February 17. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Ronit Roy, Manish Koirala, Rajpal Yadav and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. The film was originally set to hit theatres on February 10. However, its release date was then pushed to February 17, as Pathaan continued to dominate the box office.

Read all the Latest Movies News here