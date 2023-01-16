Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Burn Up Screen With Sizzling Chemistry in 'Munda Sona Hu' Song

Kartik Aaryan is gearing up to amaze everyone with his acting skills in Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi remake Shehzada. As the mass action entertainer is inching closer to its release date, the makers of the film are doing their best to keep the excitement of the fans simmering. Following that trajectory, the very first song of the film which is titled Munda Sona Hu was unveiled today and needless to say the chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon is on a different level altogether.

On Monday, the Freddy actor took to his Instagram handle to share the music video which exudes summer vibes amid the chilly winters in most parts of the country. Shaking their legs on the catchy beats of a cool and breezy Punjabi number, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s magnetic charm is accompanied by clear blue ocean waters and picturesque landscapes of Mauritius.

Throughout the song, the stunning on-screen pair also flaunt cool outfits and ensembles to add to the vibe of the music video. Sung by the Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh and Nikhita Gandhi along with lyrics penned by Kumaar and composed by Pritam, the song seemed to have struck a chord with the fans.

The clip that was captioned, “MundaSonaHuMain out now #Shehzada only in theatres 10th February 2023 !!", soon got swarmed by several fans with compliments. One of them wrote, “Kartik you nailed it(with fire emoji)" Another one commented, “IT’S SUCH A CATCH SONG!!" Someone else said, “Kya chemistry hai(feeling hot emoji)" A fan stated, “ALREADY ON LOOP!!" Another one commented, “Kartik swag + kriti beauty + Diljit voice = excellent." One of them wrote, “Salute to Diljit Dosanjh, What amazing vocal texture he has brought in vocals as well as rap. completely stunning."

Talking about Shehzada, the film is a remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and promises to be backed with comedy, drama, and romance in addition to action. Besides Kartik, it also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Sachin Khedekar, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. Pritam has composed tracks for the film. It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Krishan Kumar, S Radha Krishna, and Aman Gill. Shehzada will hit theatres on February 10, 2023.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kartik Aaryan also has Hansal Mehta’s Captain India, a big budget film with Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani, Aashiqui 3 with Anurag Basu and Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon is awaiting Prabhas starrer Adipurush helmed by Om Raut.

