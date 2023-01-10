'Shehzada' Kartik Aaryan Says 'Ghutne Toot Gaye' After Shooting a Song, Takes 'Ice Bucket Challenge'

After entertaining fans with his film Freddy, Kartik Aaryan is now back on the sets of Shehzada. How do we know? Well, his latest Instagram posts are the answer. But it looks like Kartik Aaryan has suffered serious leg pain while shooting for his film. While there's no confirmation of that, the 32-year-old uploaded a post-shoot picture. Kartik Aaryan can be seen dipping his feet in ice water after the shoot. “Ghutne toot gaye. Ice Bucket Challenge 2023 starts now,” his caption read. He further hinted fans about his injury through the hashtags he used- ‘Shehzada’, ‘Song Shoot’, ‘Calves Gone’.

Within no time, fans rushed to the comment section and wished him a speedy recovery. One of the fans wrote, “Pls take care of your self for us,” while another one said, “Take care Producer Sahab.”

Two days ago, Kartik Aaryan shared a capture with choreographer Ganesh Acharya and director Rohit Dhawan. “Shehzada's first day at work in 2023,” the caption attached to the post read. Kartik’s co-star Kriti Sanon was quick to reply. “Mere bina [Without me],” she wrote.

Kartik Aaryan had a stupendous 2022 with back-to-back hit films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy and a praise-worthy performance in Dhamaka. He has now shifted his focus on Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon. Shehzada, which is a Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, is expected to release in February. The trailer of the film will likely be out on January 12. While fans can’t wait to watch Kartik on-screen once again, the latest reports suggest that he is also co-producing Shehzada alongside Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill.

“Kartik too believes in wide-reaching films that appeal to the youngsters, families and masses, and 'Shehzada' is meant for all of them, hence it made natural sense for him to pick this film for his debut as a producer," the makers of the film said in a media statement.

After Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan will work on Sameer Vidwans’ directorial Satyaprem Ki Katha, Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3 and Captain India.

