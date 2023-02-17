‘Shehzada’ Kartik Aaryan visited Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on Friday afternoon. The actor was snapped by the paparazzi as he arrived at the holy place to seek blessings. He sported a white kurta pajama and greeted paps with folded hands. Kartik also paused and smiled for the shutterbugs. He was also accompanied by his parents.

Kartik Aaryan’s visit to the Siddhivinayak temple comes on a day when his much-awaited film Shehzada has also been released. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Ronit Roy, Manish Koirala, Rajpal Yadav and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. It is a official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun starrer Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan also took to Twitter and dropped a picture from his visit to the Siddhivinayak. “Bappa ki blessings ke saath ab #Shehzada Aapka," he wrote.

Shehzada is getting a positive response from the audience so far. Recently, Kartik also revealed if he is nervous about the comparisons with Allu Arjun and told E-times, “With every film, I am being compared to something or someone. So I am okay with not reacting or not thinking about it. When I was offered the film also, I never thought of such things. Because I know that these things always happen with every film - I have seen the same pattern during Bhool Bhulaiyaa and now again during Shehzada. This is a normal question which has been asked again and again to me. But I am okay, I have done my own things and with the character. And I hope what I have done, people will like it."

