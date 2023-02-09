After piquing the curiosity of fans for a long time, Kartik Aaryan is finally here with the much-awaited track from his upcoming film Shehzada titled Character Dheela 2.0. The song is a recreation of Salman Khan’s song Character Dheela from the movie Ready. The song sees the actor drinking milk in a bar, along with the background dancers and later on, taking to the dance floor to channel his signature swag. The actor sets the dance floor on fire with his killer steps.

Kartik had previously shared the teaser with the caption, “Kya? Bantu ka Character Dheela hai?" with the hashtag #CharacterDheela2. The upbeat song seems to involve a lot of dancing, with the opening shot showing a badass Kartik being goofy with his pair of sunglasses.

Take a look at the song here:

Soon after the track was shared, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on the song and their favourite actor Kartik Aaryan. While one of the fans commented, " Kartik can bring the ENERGY IN ANY SONG ," another added, " This man energy and dance in his performance is next level ." A third social media user commented, “No one can beat the dance moves and the engery of Sallu bhai ."

Talking about the original track, Character Dheela features Salman romancing Zareen Khan. Apart from its upbeat tunes, the original track turned out to be a party favors for its quirky lyrics. Character Dheela was sung by Neeraj Shridhar and Amrita Kak.

Shehzada was supposed to originally release on February 10, but the dates were pushed by a week to February 17. The reason was said to be Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and its stupendous success at the box office. The movie has become the fastest to enter the Rs 400-crore club.

In a statement, the makers of the Kartik Aaryan film said, “#Shehzada gets a new release date! Out of respect for #Pathaan this #KartikAaryan #KritiSanon starrer directed by #RohitDhavan produced by #BhushanKumar #AlluAravind #AmanGill and #KartikAaryan the family entertainer will now release on 17th February 2023!"

Besides Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, Shehzada also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Sachin Khedekar and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. Pritam has composed tracks for the film. At the time of the trailer launch, Kartik Aaryan had said, “I’m grateful for people coming and watching my films in theatres and I hope the same thing happens with this film and with my future films, too. I hope Shehzada crosses the Rs 200 crore-mark. I’ll be very happy and the industry would also benefit. It’s a total family mass entertainer. So, I hope families come in large numbers."

Shehzada is being directed by Rohit Dhawan. Shehzada will also mark Kartik’s debut as a producer.

