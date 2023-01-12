Shehzada Trailer: Kartik Aaryan Turns Into a Cool Action Hero to Protect His Family, Watch

After giving two back-to-back hits with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy, Kartik Aaryan is back with Shehzada. The trailer of the actor’s much-anticipated film was released today. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. Shehzada will see Kartik pack some solid punches as he takes on the role of an action hero. However, he doesn’t let go of his signature humour.

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer launch of the film was held in Mumbai today which saw the cast in attendance. Kartik looked dapper in a black shirt paired with a jacket and pants of the same colour. Kriti, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a dress. Take a look at the pics:

Shehzada is a remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and promises to be backed with comedy, drama, and romance in addition to action. In the movie, Manisha Koirala will also play Kartik Aaryan’s on-screen mother, reprising Tabu’s role from the original. Shehzada also stars Paresh Rawal, Sachin Khedekar, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. Pritam has composed tracks for the film. It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Krishan Kumar, S Radha Krishna, and Aman Gill.

Shehzada will release on February 12, 2023.

