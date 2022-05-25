Shekar Controversy: Dr Rajasekhar’s Lawyer Appeals For Lifting Of Suspension On Screenings

Dr Rajasekhar’s latest film, Shekar, was released in theatres on Friday, May 20, but screenings were suspended on Sunday following a court order. Reportedly, a city-based Civil Court ordered the film’s theatrical release to be stopped.

According to reports, the court heard the arguments on Monday. The lawyer for the film’s director, Jeevitha Rajasekhar, requested the ban on screenings be lifted since it would cause significant harm to the producer and crew. As per the latest report, both stakeholders have agreed after the prosecutor demanded a pay-out of Rs. 87 lakh to their client from the film’s collection.

The judge passed the order to provide the details of the account within two days.

Meanwhile, Beeram Sudhakar Reddy, one of the film’s producers, addressed the matter in a press conference and stated that he had funded the film.

He further stated that Jeevitha and Rajasekhar remunerations had already been cleared. He also added that if anyone now tried to damage his film, he would take legal action and file a defamation suit against them.

Previously, Dr Rajasekhar also claimed on social media that the film’s screenings had been suspended due to a conspiracy.

He penned an emotional note and said, “Shekar is everything for me and my family. We worked very hard to bring this film to the audience. Shekar was garnering such a great response, but today, just out of spite, some people have conspired and stopped our film from screening."

Sekhar is an official adaptation of the 2018 Malayalam criminal thriller film Joseph. Shivani Rajasekhar shared the screen alongside her father for the first time in a full-length part.

The plot deals with the killings of potential donors to expedite organ transplantation. Rajasekhar has played an investigating officer in the film. Anup Rubens composed the music, while Lakshmi Bhupala wrote the screenplay. This film is titled Visithiran in Tamil, and Sunny Deol is reported to play the protagonist in the Hindi version.

