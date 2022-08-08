Shekhar Kapur Posts Pic with SS Rajamouli, Calls Him ‘Golden Boy Of Indian Cinema’

Shekhar Kapur and SS Rajamouli are well-known for their significant works in the field of cinema. Shekhar Kapur has given us gems like Masoom, Elizabeth, Bandit Queen and many more. On the other hand, SS Rajamouli is basking in the success of his last release RRR. The film collected Rs 1,500 crore worldwide. Shekhar Kapur on Monday shared a picture from his recent meeting with Rajamouli and called the Baahubali director the ‘Golden Boy of Indian Cinema’.

The caption read: “What a wonderful day spent with the ‘Golden Boy of Indian Cinema’, SS Rajamouli… discussing Filmmaking, Philosophy, Storytelling and Technology. Such a learning process.”

The Mr India director thanked the Rajamouli for the hospitality and also mentioned that he hopes for much more interaction in near future. “Thank you and your family for your hospitality. Hoping for many more such interactions,” he added.

Fans flooded the photo with reactions and asked the ace directors to make a film together. One of the Twitter users said, “If you two come together, a lot can be done for the world of cinema.” Another fan suggested collaborating for a film, “When 'Mr. India met Bahubali'! Waiting for you both to come together and create an Indian 'Marvel'… Universe!” Someone also questioned whether something is brewing in terms of filmmaking, “Hmmm Something is brewing as you went to SS Rajamouli’s house?”

On August 3, Rajamouli hosted actor Anupam Kher at his residence in Hyderabad. The Kashmir Files actor shared a video on his Twitter space of him wrapping a shawl over Rajamouli.

He wrote, “Dearest Rama Ji and SS Rajamouli! Thank you for your love, warmth and delicious lunch at your place in Hyderabad! I was particularly happy to welcome you to your own house with a traditional shawl wrapping! I love your simplicity and humility. I feel blessed. So much to learn! (sic)”.

